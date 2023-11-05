Manchester United fans left fuming as 27-year-old goes straight down the tunnel without gracing away supporters after Fulham win: Reports

Manchester United fans were left seething after Anthony Martial reportedly made a beeline for the tunnel, without greeting or waving at the fans after their win over Fulham on Saturday (November 4).

Bruno Fernandes ensured the team's success with a thrilling injury-time strike, sending the traveling United supporters into raptures. Yet, Martial was reportedly missing from the players celebrating that vital goal. It also did not help that he is said to have walked off the pitch without gracing the fans after the game had ended.

According to Express, social media was abuzz with criticism for Martial, accusing him of overlooking the dedicated fans who had journeyed to support the team. The situation will further be compounded by speculations surrounding Martial's future at Old Trafford.

His contract is drawing to a close next summer, and rumors suggest that Manchester United are hesitant about extending his deal. Martial was hailed as one of the continent's rising stars when Manchester United signed him in 2015, clinching the prestigious Golden Boy accolade in the same year. However, he has failed to reach those expected heights.

In total, Martial has found the back of the net 89 times and set up 54 goals in 311 outings for the Red Devils.

Manchester United consider Barbosa swap amid Antony's struggles

According to Mirror, Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa in a bid to bolster their frontline. The 27-year-old plies his trade for Flamengo, and is making headlines with a prolific tally of 18 goals this season.

A tempting £20 million price tag, reduced owing to his contract drawing to a close in 2024, has made him even more enticing for the Red Devils. The report claims that Flamengo have expressed a willingness to consider a part-exchange deal that could see United's troubled winger, Antony, heading to Brazil on a temporary basis.

This comes in light of the Brazilian club's keen interest in securing the services of the former Ajax winger. Despite the hefty £82 million sum that brought Antony to Manchester from Ajax in 2022, the 23-year-old has grappled with a myriad of issues, both on and off the field.

Amidst allegations of domestic abuse and inconsistent displays, the winger has yet to register a goal this season. The last time the ex-Ajax prodigy celebrated a goal was against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in April 2023.

Given Antony's extended contract with Manchester United, which runs until 2027, a permanent departure seems off the table. However, a temporary stint away, particularly in his homeland, might provide the respite and rejuvenation he needs.