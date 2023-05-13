Manchester United interested in midfielder who has agreed deal to join Liverpool - Reports

Liverpool face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer, according to Football Insider.

Scott McTominay could be sold this summer and Marcel Sabitzer's loan deal ends in June, while Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Fred are in their 30s. Hence, the Red Devils have identified the midfield as an area that needs strengthening ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to bring in a powerful and athletic player to bolster his options in the middle of the park. According to the aforementioned source, he has recommended Gravenberch as an option.

The Bayern Munich star has thus been added to the Red Devils' shortlist, as per the report. A reunion with Ten Hag could be on the cards for the Netherlands international this summer.

Gravenberch worked under Ten Hag at Ajax before joining Bayern for a deal worth €25 million in 2022. He played 103 games under the tactician, bagging 12 goals and 13 assists in the process.

Manchester United appear keen to reunite Gravenberch with Ten Hag at Old Trafford. However, they face competition from arch-rivals Liverpool for the 20-year-old's signature this summer.

The Reds are planning a midfield overhaul ahead of next season, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's contracts ending in June. Gravenberch is said to be among the players under consideration at Anfield.

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique, who has the same agent as the youngster, recently said that the Bayern star has agreed to move to Merseyside.

"This player (Gravenberch) is ours, amigo…he said 'yeah'", Enrique said (via The ECHO). "It’s the same agent as me, team Raiola. We had a meeting not long ago in London, this is our player."

Gravenberch has been frustrated with his lack of playing time at Bayern, having amassed only 819 minutes of playing time across competitions this season. However, the Bundesliga giants do not intend to sell him this summer.

Ryan Gravenberch not the only midfielder wanted by Liverpool and Manchester United

Ryan Gravenberch is not the only midfielder wanted by both Liverpool and Manchester United this summer. The English giants have also been credited with an interest in Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Argentina international recently. The Guardian, meanwhile, reported last month that the Red Devils and Chelsea are also in the mix for the midfielder.

Manchester United's hopes of signing Mac Allister could be hindered by their ownership situation. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani have made bids to buy the club but a deal is not yet in place. The Old Trafford outfit might not be able to sign players before a takeover is finalized.

Anfield, meanwhile, is the most concrete destination for Mac Allister, according to Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul (@AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter). Brighton could sell the midfielder for around €80 million, as per his report.

