Manchester United interested in signing 31-year-old Real Madrid star: Reports

According to El Nacional, Manchester United are very interested in signing David Alaba from Real Madrid.

The 31-year-old joined Los Blancos in 2021 from Bayern Munich on a free transfer. He has since made 85 appearances across competitions for the Madrid giants. Alaba made 39 appearances across competitions during the 2022-23 season. However, Real Madrid could let him go as they already have Eder Militao to play alongside Antonio Rudiger in the defense.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are looking to bolster their defensive options. The Red Devils already have Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in their ranks. Victor Lindelof is also in the team as a backup. However, Harry Maguire's future is uncertain and the Englishman was stripped of the team's captaincy as well.

Hence, Alaba could be a great addition to the team. The Austrian is contracted with Los Blancos until the end of the 2025-26 season. According to Transfermarkt, he has an estimated market value of €40 million.

Casemiro spoke about his decision to join Manchester United from Real Madrid

Speaking about players deciding to join Manchester United from Real Madrid, Casemiro is the latest example of doing so. The Brazilian midfielder joined the Red Devils from Los Blancos in the summer of 2022.

He has since been an important part of the team and is one of the undisputed starters of Erik ten Hag's side. Speaking about his move to Old Trafford, the Brazilian midfielder recently said (via GOAL):

"It was a chance to leave a big club on top, at an age that still allows me to have that willpower. If it was two or three years from now, I wouldn't be leaving Real Madrid to go to another big club, I wouldn't have that ambition to change leagues."

Speaking about his adaptation process at Old Trafford, he said:

"Everyone at the club has always been very affectionate, I felt loved from day one, which wasn't easy after spending ten years at Real Madrid. It's been a very good mix, from the fans, staff, players, and that's been very important for my adaptation."

Casemiro helped the Red Devils get a third-place finish in the Premier League last season. Ten Hag's side also won the Carabao Cup this past campaign. Fans will hope that United can bank on Casemiro's experience in the Champions League next season as the Red Devils make a return to the competition after a year's absence. The Brazilian won the competition five times during his time in Madrid.