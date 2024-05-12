Manchester United keen on signing player from INEOS-owned club in the summer - Reports

According to L'Eequipe, Manchester United are interested in signing OGC Nice left-back Melvin Bard.

Bard's current club, Nice, are owned by United's minority stakeholders INEOS group. Hence, Bard could be a feasible option in the summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims for a summer squad overhaul.

Bard, 23, has made 33 appearances across competitions this season, scoring once and providing two assists. He came through Olympique Lyon's youth ranks before eventually settling at Nice and has so far made 114 appearances for the Ligue 1 club. Bard has also played for France's youth team.

Manchester United, meanwhile, has struggled in defense this season, especially in the left-back slot. Luke Shaw has spent a significant period of time on the sidelines due to injuries and Tyrell Malacia hasn't played a single game this term.

Erik ten Hag has often been forced to use Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as left-backs. Hence, bolstering options in the summer looks like a mandatory choice.

Bard could turn out to be a bargain signing. He is contracted with Nice until the end of the 2025-26 season and has an estimated market value of €12 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Erik ten Hag addresses questions about INEOS remaining tight-lipped about his Manchester United future

Erik ten Hag's position as the Manchester United manager is under serious scrutiny. The Red Devils, currently eighth in the Premier League, risk recording their worst finish in the Premier League era (current worst is seventh in 2013-14).

Ten Hag's side have been very inconsistent this season and recently suffered a damaging 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace. There are serious doubts about Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford.

INEOS group members haven't made any public comments about Ten Hag's future and the Dutchman was recently quizzed on the matter. He said (via Stretty News):

"This question, you have to make to the owners, not to me."

Ten Hag claimed that his duty is to focus on improving the team. He added:

"I don't care if they do or they don't, I'm working on improving anad developing my team, that is my job here."

United are set to face Arsenal in a stellar Premier League clash on May 12. Yet another negative result could strengthen the doubts about Ten Hag's future at the helm.