Manchester United could offload Harry Maguire to finance 2 difficult signings this summer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offload Harry Maguire to make two difficult signings in the summer. The Red Devils are keen on adding Jude Bellingham and Frenkie de Jong to their squad next season.

As per a report in CaughtOffside by Fabrizio Romano, Erik ten Hag is ready to part ways with Maguire to fund a move for two midfielders. He has set sights on Bellingham and De Jong as his top targets.

The Borussia Dortmund star has a lot of clubs chasing him, and reports suggest Liverpool and Real Madrid are leading the race. The Bundesliga side want €150 million to sell the Englishman in the summer transfer window.

De Jong was a target for Manchester United last summer, but the Dutchman was adamant about staying at Barcelona. However, Ten Hag is ready to reignite the interest and make a fresh move for him.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and has been on the bench more often than not this season.

Harry Maguire told to leave Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has urged Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United in the summer. He believes that the current manager has disrespected the defender by playing Luke Shaw as a centre-back while the former Leicester City star was fit and available.

Speaking on VIBE with FIVE, he said:

"If you're him you have to leave now. Luke Shaw's playing centre-back instead of him. That's like me going back after the World Cup, playing well, everyone saying he's done really well, and Patrice Evra is playing centre-back."

Ferdinand continued:

"I'd want to strangle Patrice! I would've smashed Patrice in training to make sure he's not available, and I'd be going to the manager and saying, 'are you taking the p*ss out of me, boss?'. I'd have walked straight into the manager's office and said, 'you're disrespecting me'. Harry Maguire's got to move. I think he stays because of the games and they can't get someone else in. He plays in the cup games."

Maguire was open to leaving Manchester United in the January window, but Ten Hag blocked his loan move to Inter Milan.

