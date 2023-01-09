Manchester United receive massive transfer boost as they edge closer to signing Dutch international: Reports 

Manchester United have received a massive boost in their bid to sign Wout Weghorst as the player is said to be personally pushing for a move.

According to Fotosport (h/t SportWitness), Besiktas, the club where he is currently playing on loan, are set to make €4-5 million from a potential move. This could be around 35% of the transfer fee, with any move believed to be a permanent sale from Burnley to Manchester United.

The Netherlands international is eager to terminate his loan spell at the Turkish club and join the Red Devils instead. If such a transfer is sanctioned, this could be a milestone move in the 30-year-old's playing career.

He moved to Burnley from VfL Wolfsburg in January 2022 as the Clarets looked to fight off relegation. However, they were relegated to the Championship and Weghorst was shipped temporarily to the Super Lig.

He has scored eight goals and laid out four assists in 16 league games for his new club so far. But the chance to showcase his skills for one of Europe's biggest clubs in Manchester United is proving too hard for him to turn down.

Moreover, there is a realistic chance that the Dutch centre-forward will get meaningful minutes under manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils are light up front after the summer departure of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo's unceremonious exit in November.

The 1.97 meter-tall striker is a threat in the air and is renowned for his predatory instincts inside the box. Ten Hag could use a player with his skillset considering he is different from what Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial offer up front.

Weghorst recently made headlines for scoring two late goals against Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals. The brace sent the match into extra time and then penalties, where the Oranje ultimately faltered.

Manchester United gunning for a top-four finish under Erik ten Hag

A top-four finish for Manchester United was more or less a given under Sir Alex Ferguson, but that isn't the case anymore.

They have only managed to do that four times since the 2012-13 campaign, when they last won the title. There is a strong chance they will manage to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next term.

They currently sit fourth with 35 points from 17 games - two more than fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played one game more. Hence, it is important from United's point of view to have a strong January transfer window.

They would be wise to retain their squad depth - something which they are already planning to do - and then add quality on top of it. Weghorst, in that regard, could be a shrewd acquisition.

