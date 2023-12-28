Manchester United are allegedly considering a move to snap up ex-Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee in the January transfer window.

Zirkzee, 22, has proved to be a crucial part of Bologna's ongoing top-four charge in the Serie A so far this season. He has scored eight goals and recorded four assists in 19 games across all competitions.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Manchester United have identified the 6'3" forward as a top transfer target ahead of the winter window. They are thought to be serious about triggering his £35 million exit clause.

However, Manchester United could face two potential hurdles in their pursuit. They could decide not to dish out a large fee due to Financial Fair Play (FPF) issues. On the other hand, Bayern has a clause to rope in the Dutchman for half of his release clause in the near future.

Zirkzee, whose deal is set to expire in June 2026, has netted 10 goals in 40 games for his current club since arriving for £7.5 million in 2022.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are allegedly expected to let go of Anthony Martial, who is in the final year of his contract, next month.

Paul Scholes opines on Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund's maiden league goal

Manchester United came back from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in their Premier League home contest on Tuesday (December 26).

After Alejandro Garnacho's second-half brace, Rasmus Hojlund scored his maiden league goal to come up with the winner in the 82nd minute.

Speaking on the Premier League Productions, Red Devils great Paul Scholes said that Hojlund's strike had an element of luck (h/t GOAL):

"He does get a little bit of luck with the goal. He's lucky he’s on the pitch. But as Michael [Owen] said, I think it's always best when you have not been scoring goals, to not have time about it and act on instinct. He has no time whatsoever [with the goal]."

Sharing his two cents on the Dane's left-footed strike, Scholes added:

"It happens in a flash of a second. The only thing he is thinking about is the far corner, it's the only place he can score. Look, I'm so happy for the lad. It's been a tough start to his Premier League career. Hopefully he can get up and running and score the goals he deserves to score."

So far, Hojlund has scored six times in 23 overall matches for his team.