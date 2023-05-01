Manchester United star feels it is 'impossible' to continue at Old Trafford as Tottenham Hotspur consider signing him: Reports

Manchester United shot-stopper Dean Henderson, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest, is reportedly uninterested in returning to Old Trafford due to an absence of first-team opportunities.

Henderson, 26, joined Forest on a season-long loan deal last summer after failing to secure enough minutes at his parent club last campaign. Prior to his thigh injury, he registered six clean sheets in 20 matches for Forest this season.

As per Todofichajes, Henderson has deemed a return to Manchester United impossible as he has no intention of deputizing for David de Gea. Forest are keen to pursue a permanent move for the England goalkeeper if they manage to avoid relegation this campaign. However, a potential deal is dependent on their Premier League status.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Henderson's situation as they are in the market for a shot-stopper. The Manchester United academy graduate is keen to remain in the Premier League, so a potential transfer to Spurs could work out for him. Furthermore, Hugo Lloris is also expected to be demoted to the bench.

Overall, Henderson has overseen 13 shutouts in 29 games across all competitions for Erik ten Hag's side.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are expected to wrap up De Gea's contract extension in the coming weeks. They are also keen to cash in on Henderson in the near future as they are already monitoring a number of replacements.

Despite De Gea's potential renewal, Manchester United are keeping an eye on the likes of Dominik Livakovic, Diogo Costa, David Raya and Emiliano Martinez. They have also previously been linked with Illan Meslier and Jordan Pickford.

Manchester United set to rival Tottenham for James Maddison: Reports

According to The Telegraph, Leicester City have opted to sell James Maddison this summer irrespective of their fate in the top flight. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are all interested in signing the midfielder.

Leicester, who are currently 18th in the Premier League standings, revealed record losses of £92.5 million earlier this year. As a result, they are keen to raise funds by cashing in on Maddison for a fee between £45-60 million.

Maddison, 26, has been one of the few positives for the Foxes this season. He has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 25 Premier League appearances, helping Dean Smith's side in their fight against relegation.

Should the former Norwich City man secure a move to the Old Trafford outfit this summer, he would provide competition to Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes. He could prove to be a shrewd signing due to his prowess in set pieces.

Poll : 0 votes