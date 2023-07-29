Manchester United star set to have contract extended after impressing in pre-season training - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to extend Jonny Evans' contract following his impressive performance in pre-season training.

The 35-year-old defender, who was released by Leicester, joined the Red Devils on a short-term deal for their pre-season fixtures.

Initially expected to only feature in friendlies against Lyon and Wrexham, Evans has made a significant impact. This prompted reports suggesting the possibility of an extension.

Now, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hinted at the potential for Evans' contract extension, stressing the need for sufficient squad numbers during training. He said (via TalkSPORT):

"We need the numbers in the coming days in training. As you see, Fred is not here and also [Anthony] Elanga went back [to join Nottingham Forest]. We need the numbers for proper training to hit our targets and that's the reason they are here."

Jonny Evans boasts an illustrious history with Manchester United as one of their successful academy products.

He made his senior debut in 2007 and went on to make 198 appearances over nine years, contributing to three Premier League title victories and a Champions League triumph.

Following stints at West Brom and Leicester, where he won the FA Cup, Evans has returned to Manchester United and shown his worth in friendly matches ahead of the upcoming season.

As the club continues its preparations for the new campaign, the experienced center-back's contributions have not gone unnoticed.

Manchester United make improved offer for Atalanta forward

According to Sport Italia (via Manchester Evening News), the Red Devils have reportedly made an enhanced bid for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund. The player is eager to make the move to Old Trafford, having turned down advances from Paris St. Germain in pursuit of his dream to play for the club.

While personal terms between Hojlund and United are not a concern, the major obstacle lies in Atalanta's asking price, with the Red Devils reluctant to exceed a certain amount. However, there is optimism that a compromise can be reached, given the relatively small difference between the two valuations.

Manchester United's improved offer stands at £53 million with £4.2 million in add-ons, while Atalanta is seeking around £60 million for the talented striker. The negotiations are believed to be in a promising position and could be resolved soon. The 20-year-old, who scored nine goals in 32 games for Atalanta, can expect to seal his move to Old Trafford before the Red Devis' season-opener against Wolves.

Meanwhile, United's manager Erik Ten Hag is eager to secure his targets as early as possible, with only three weeks left until the Premier League season begins. Acquiring Hojlund would be a significant boost to the team's attacking options and could bolster their chances of competing at the highest level in the upcoming campaign.