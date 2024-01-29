Manchester United superstar spotted at nightclub just hours before reporting himself ill and missing training: Reports

Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford was seen in a Belfast nightclub shortly before calling in sick and missing a training session, according to The Athletic.

The report suggests that Rashford was in Northern Ireland on Wednesday and then reported ill just a few hours later, causing him to skip training on Friday. The winger was allegedly out dining and nightclubbing in Belfast.

Despite returning to Manchester by Friday morning, he did not attend the training session citing illness. This was revealed by Erik ten Hag in a press conference after the club's 4-2 win over Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The United manager mentioned the forward's illness in passing (via Daily Mail):

"This morning, Rashford was ill, and Evans was ill. So we have to see how they recover, but we have, for the rest, players returning, like Martinez, like Shaw, like Maguire, like Casemiro, which is a good thing."

The report revealed that despite the team having a rest day on Thursday, Rashford did not spend that evening in Manchester. Instead, he visited Belfast, where he spent Wednesday at Lavery's Bar and Thursday at Thompsons Garage Club. The winger is also said to have spent time with his former teammate Roshaun Williams.

Manchester United escape upset in FA Cup Clash against Newport

Manchester United faced a tough challenge from Newport County during their FA Cup clash but managed to secure a place in the fifth round. Despite a strong start, the Red Devils nearly lost their lead before securing a win late in the second half.

The game started well for Erik ten Hag's men, with Bruno Fernandes scoring just seven minutes in, thanks to an assist from Antony. Kobbie Mainoo then doubled their lead with his first senior goal in the 13th minute, and it seemed like United had the game in hand.

However, Newport fought back to the delight of the home fans. Bryn Morris scored a powerful goal, helped by a deflection off Lisandro Martinez. Early in the second half, Will Evans equalized to give the Red Devils a major concern.

However, Manchester United regained control later on, as Antony broke his scoring drought since April 2023 with a crucial goal that put them ahead. Rasmus Hojlund then sealed the victory in injury time to drive the Red Devils to their next FA Cup round, which will be against either Nottingham Forest or Bristol City on February 28.