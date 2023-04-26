Manchester United and Tottenham interested in signing 25-year-old ex-Chelsea star: Reports

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori. The Englishman has been in impressive form for AC Milan and has attracted interest.

As per a report in Calciomercato, Tomori is open to moving back to England but is enjoying life at AC Milan. The San Siro side are in the UEFA Champions League semifinals and have done well in the league too.

Manchester United are looking to bolster their defense with Harry Maguire reportedly on his way out. The Red Devils are looking at Tomori as someone who can come in and be a challenger for Raphael Varane.

Tottenham have been desperate to improve their defense and Tomori is seen as their #1 target. They are willing to go big to sign the AC Milan star and start the squad rebuild.

AC Milan signed Tomori for €30 million after an impressive loan spell at San Siro. They are in no hurry to sell him as he has a contract until 2027.

Manchester United and Tottenham target on possible Chelsea return

Fikayo Tomori has spoken about a possible return to Chelsea and claimed that he is not thinking about it right now. He added that he is loving life in Milan and wants to do well for the Italian side.

He spoke to DANZ in 2021 and said:

“I don’t know, I love Milan, I love being here, Chelsea was a big part of my life, 15-16 years. I think I managed to have that dream. Play at Stamford Bridge, play in the Premier League and the Champions League. Right now I am really happy in Milan. We are back in the Champions League, everything is really positive, hopefully like Chelsea, we can win it.”

Speaking about his connections with former teammates Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount, he added:

“We speak almost every day, we played for Chèlsea since we were seven years old, we managed to get to the first team. Growin up, you want to get there, but you are not sure if it’s going to happen. When I scored my first goal, he scored a hat-trick, it was the best day for us. Mason [Mount] scored as well, it was crazy.”

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes