Manchester United are reportedly open to parting ways with as many as 12 players in the summer transfer window to raise around £100 million.

As per Mail, the Red Devils need to balance their transfer budget, which currently stands at £120 million, according to FFP regulations. They also refused to match Chelsea's £65 million valuation of Mason Mount for the same reason.

United are now looking to sell certain players to raise funds to bring in reinforcements. Donny van de Beek, Fred, and Anthony Elanga have all been put on the transfer list and will cost £20 million each. Meanwhile, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, and Brandon Williams can also leave the club, with the trio being valued at around £17 million.

Youngster Hannibal Mejbri could also join Zidane Iqbal in leaving Manchester United this summer. The latter joined Ultrecht for €1 million plus a sell-on clause.

While many expected that skipper Harry Maguire will certainly leave this summer, there are still doubts about his future. The Red Devils can keep Maguire and goalkeeper Dean Henderson if they don't receive offers worth £40 million and £20 million respectively.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are interested in signing Scott McTominay, who could also be sold for £40 million. Finally, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial could also leave Manchester United this summer for £45 and £25 million respectively.

Manchester United to hold talks with Victor Osimhen

As per journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Manchester United are set to hold talks with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for a potential summer move.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a striker this summer. Anthony Martial, amidst his constant injury issues, scored just nine goals in 29 games across competitions last season. Meanwhile, Wout Weghorst, who joined the club on loan from Burnley in January, scored just two goals in 31 appearances. He is set to return to the Clarets.

United have been heavily linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Another name on their list is Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker was prolific in the 2022-23 season as he helped Napoli win their first Serie A title since 1990. He scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 league games.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in Osimhen, who wants to move to the Premier League this summer.

