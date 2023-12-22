Manchester United want to sell 28-year-old in January, Serie A club keen on signing him – Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in offloading Anthony Martial, who has recently emerged on Inter Milan's radar, in the upcoming January transfer window.

Martial, who joined the Red Devils in a potential £58 million move from AS Monaco in 2015, has struggled to impress at Old Trafford in the recent past. He has scored just two goals and contributed as many assists in 19 matches across competitions for his club this campaign.

Now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Martial has popped up as a winter transfer option for the Nerazzurri, who are hoping to bolster their offensive ranks soon. The Red Devils, on the other hand, are keen to cash in on their star next month with his deal expiring next June.

Should Martial join Simone Inzaghi's side in January next year, he would pop up as a rotational option for them. He would likely serve as the third-choice striker behind Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

So far, the 28-year-old has bagged 90 goals and provided 55 assists in 317 overall games, including 209 in the league, for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are also reportedly keeping close tabs on Porto star Mehdi Taremi and Chelsea ace Armando Broja as striking targets.

Robbie Savage makes shock prediction for Manchester United-West Ham league clash

In his column for the Planet Sport, ex-Wales international Robbie Savage asserted that West Ham United will defeat Manchester United 2-1 in their league encounter on Saturday (December 23). He wrote:

"First and foremost, what a job David Moyes has done with West Ham. They're on a roll, they're in the top 10. All the stats suggest that West Ham will win this game. Manchester United's away form in the Premier League is not great, especially against teams who are in the top 10. Also, you look at their record in London. They've only won two of their last 12 games in the capital."

Savage, who spent time in Manchester United's academy, concluded:

"I'm going to say that West Ham will win this game. I think they're on a roll, they're playing good football. [Lucas] Paqueta, [Mohammed] Kudus. Hat-trick of assists for Paqueta, Kudus with two goals [in 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday]. They've got [Jarrod] Bowen, they've got so many good players."

The Red Devils, who have lost 12 of their 25 overall outings this term, are seventh in the 2023-24 league table with 28 points from 17 games.

West Ham, on the other hand, are ninth in the standings with 27 points.

As for head-to-head record, Erik ten Hag's outfit have recorded 11 wins and three defeats in their last 17 overall games against the Hammers.

