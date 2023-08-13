Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to bolster defense with Barcelona star - Reports

According to El Nacional, Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to sign Jules Kounde from Barcelona to reinforce the team's defense.

The Blues are keen on reinforcing their defense in the summer and have identified Kounde as a player in a bid to do so. The Frenchman joined the Blaugrana from Sevilla in the summer of 2022.

He has since been used as a makeshift right-back by Barca manager Xavi. While Kounde is a key player for Barca, several top clubs are interested in the Frenchman and Chelsea have thrown their hat in the race as well.

The Blues are looking to bolster their defensive unit and Moises Caicedo, a defensive midfielder, looks set to join the club for a British record transfer fee. Now Kounde is in the club's interest.

Kounde is contracted with Barca until the end of the 2026-27 season and according to Transfermarkt, has an estimated market value of €60 million. He has so far made 40 appearances for Barcelona since his move last summer.

Chelsea are interested in Barcelona target

According to multiple reports, both Chelsea and Barcelona are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Marco Verratti. The Italian's future in the French capital looks in doubt.

Verratti has been a key player for the Parisian club for more than a decade. He has so far made 416 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists.

However, Verratti has been exit linked and was even left out of the team's squad for the Ligue 1 opener against Lorient. Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are interested in the player. Apart from that, the Blues and Barca are also looking to sign the player.

The 30-year-old's current contract will run until the end of the 2025-26 season and according to El Nacional, he has an estimated market value of €40 million.