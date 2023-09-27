Mikel Arteta wants to reinforce Arsenal squad with 2 La Liga stars in the winter transfer window - Reports

Mikel Arteta is reportedly looking to augment Arsenal's squad by targeting two stars from La Liga in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Gunners anticipate several key departures, most notably Jorginho and Thomas Partey, whose contributions have dwindled under Arteta's management. However, the club are not solely preoccupied with moving players on but are equally keen on recruiting talent.

According to Fichajes.net, central to the club's winter plans are La Liga midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Guido Rodriguez. These players conform to the skill set Arsenal aim to incorporate into its midfield, earning them Arteta's endorsement.

Preliminary discussions with Zubimendi's current club, Real Sociedad, have already been initiated, which indicates a genuine desire to sign the player.

However, a substantial stumbling block persists in the form of the asking price. Arsenal are reluctant to meet Real Sociedad's valuation of €60 million for Zubimendi.

As part of a contingency plan, Arsenal also have Rodriguez, who plays for Real Betis, on their radar. The Argentinian midfielder serves as a more budget-friendly alternative, but his acquisition hinges on whether or not he decides to renew his contract with Real Betis. His contract expires next summer.

Notably, the Gunners will look to get both players if possible.

If Rodriguez opts out of extending his stay in Spain, his starting price could be less than €50 million, which aligns more closely with the Gunners' financial parameters.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright calls for more clinical finishing from Gabriel Jesus amid inconsistent performances

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has publicly called for Gabriel Jesus to refine his finishing skills. Despite Jesus' proven ability to be a composed finisher, most recently demonstrated against Manchester United, his inconsistency remains a concern.

This was glaringly evident during the North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur, where Jesus squandered a significant opportunity to score. The striker had effortlessly dispossessed James Maddison inside the Tottenham box and found himself with a clear sight of goal. However, his shot soared disappointingly over the crossbar.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via Arsenal Insider), Wright vocalized his frustration, saying:

“He makes me feel really like frustrated. When you see him go through against Manchester United. That’s clinical finishing. When you are finishing and you get yourself in a situation where you have done the hard work – where is that mindset?”

Wright went on to question Jesus' ability to seize pivotal opportunities in crucial matches:

“This one [the chance against Tottenham], with everything at his mercy, he blasted it. It really makes me wonder why he did that. I was very surprised. I was not expecting him to miss the whole part.”

As Mikel Arteta seeks to construct a Premier League-winning squad, having a reliable senior striker is indispensable. Jesus has shown flashes of brilliance, but his erratic finishing poses a limitation on his own potential and, by extension, the club's aspirations.