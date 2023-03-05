Mystery bidders join Qataris and Sir Jim Ratcliffe in race to buy Manchester United – Reports

A US-based unnamed bidder has joined the Qataris and Sir Jim Ratcliffe for buying Manchester United. United's current owners, the Glazers, have put the club up for sale.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group, are interested in taking over at Old Trafford.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug NEW:



Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are among at least three groups that have been informed by #mufc's New York bankers that they are being given access to the key data to make a formal.

While there are interests from multiple bidders for buying the esteemed football club, the Glazers valuation of the club has made a sale uncertain. The current owners, who bought the club for $980 million in 2005, want a sum of around £6 billion for buying United.

This has raised doubts over Manchester United's potential sale. The deadline for completing a deal is May 31.

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie spoke about the upcoming clash against Liverpool

Manchester United are set to take on Liverpool in a blockbuster Premier League clash at Anfield later tonight. Former United attacker Robin van Persie recently spoke about the magnitude of the match and what it means as a player to take part in such a huge occasion.

Van Persie, who represented EPL giants Arsenal and United during his glorious career, said (via United's official website):

"Well, I like it [the pressure] because I sort of grew up with a similar feeling with Ajax and Feyenoord, I always liked it, I actually prefer to play those games than the so-called smaller ones. This is what you play for as a player, this is what you dreamed of as a kid. Although I was in that fast train and it was all very busy and hectic, I always had a moment of like, ‘This is why I wanted to be a footballer,’ especially those games and one of those occasions.”

The Dutchman also recalled his first memory of playing against Liverpool as a United player, saying:

“It’s so much fun to play in a beautiful stadium, when the fans are on top of every single action. I did score that goal, I think with my penalty, which I had to wait five-six minutes before I was allowed to take it, so it was a tough one."

UF @UtdFaithfuls



Come on, Manchester United Today, we go to enemy's territory. We go to war.

The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League table with 49 points from 24 matches. Liverpool, on the other hand, are sixth and are trailing United by a margin of ten points.

