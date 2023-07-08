Newcastle prepared to launch €80 million offer to sign Manchester United and Real Madrid linked forward: Reports

According to El Nacional, Newcastle United are preparing to launch a club record €80 million bid for Manchester United and Real Madrid target Goncalo Ramos. Ramos is one of the hottest prospects in European football at the moment.

Fans might remember when the Portuguese scored a hat-trick against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in what was his international debut. Ramos scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists overall in 47 matches across competitions for Benfica during the 2022–23 season.

Manchester United have long been linked with a move for Ramos. Apart from the Red Devils, Real Madrid have also been touted as a potential suitor for the Portugal international.

He is one of the players on Los Blancos' radar to become Karim Benzema's long-term replacement. However, Ramos is not a priority signing for the Madrid giants.

Newcastle, though, have made Ramos one of their primary targets. Eddie Howe's team is back in the UEFA Champions League this season. Hence, they are looking to build a solid squad to further improve during the 2023–24 season.

Despite having Alexander Isak in their ranks, the Magpies are interested in Ramos. They are even willing to table a club record bid of €80 million for the promising 22-year-old striker.

Casemiro reflected on his first Manchester United season since his move from Real Madrid

Manchester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Final

Casemiro made a surprising switch from Real Madrid to Manchester United in the summer of 2022.

The Brazilian was an undisputed starter in the Spanish capital and was part of a winning combination. Casemiro, however, embarked on a new adventure in the Premier League.

Speaking about his experience in English football, the Brazilian midfielder told Placar:

"It (the Premier League) was exactly what I thought. The main thing is that there is no easy game here, the first place plays against the last and is not sure of winning. If you do it with only 90 per cent of your strength, you lose."

Further speaking about his adaptation on a personal level, Casemiro said:

"Everyone at the club has always been very affectionate, I felt loved from day one, which wasn't easy after spending ten years at Real Madrid. It's the result of the work on the field, it was a very good mix of fans, employees, players and this has been very important for my adaptation."

Casemiro made 51 appearances for Manchester United in his first season at the club. He scored seven goals and provided six assists. The Red Devils won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League in 2022–23.

