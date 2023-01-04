Chelsea make late bid to hijack Arsenal target valued at €100m: Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly looking to hijack Arsenal's transfer target Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Gunners have previously seen a bid rejected by Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, Jack Rosser reported for The Sun that Chelsea have made an offer for the winger, matching Shakhtar's asking price.

Mikel Arteta's team have been linked with a move for Mudryk for a while now. The player is also a keen admirer of the north London-based side but the Gunners are yet to match the asking price.

As per Football365, Shakhtar are expecting a fee of around €100, including add-ons, for Mudryk.

Arteta was recently quizzed about his team's goals in the January transfer window. The Spaniard said:

“We are going to be active, and active means always looking to strengthen the team. This squad still doesn’t have the luxury of not maximizing every single window and we have to do that because it’s really important. But then we want to get the right profile, the right player and a player that is really going to impact the team and take us to the next level.”

Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin confirmed that he is set to have a phone conversation with Arsenal about Mudryk's fee. He said:

“Negotiations are continuing. We receive offers, but they are not the ones we would like to see on our table. Now, literally in 5 minutes, I will have a phone conversation with Arsenal, We are open to negotiations, ready to exchange ideas and figures. If we will agree, then let it be so. If we will not, then let it be another time.”

Mudryk has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 18 games across competitions this season.

Alexis Mac Allister reacted to being linked with Arsenal and Chelsea

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina has created a demand in the market for Alexis Mac Allister. The midfielder has been linked with clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder reacted to the transfer rumors as he told Sky Sports:

"I’m focused on Brighton. I’m really happy here, I enjoy every day, They know how grateful I am to this club and I don’t have any rush to leave. So yeah, I’m just focused on Brighton and I will do my best tomorrow."

Mac Allister has played 14 games for Brighton this season, scoring five goals.

