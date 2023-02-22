Real Madrid's 'Plan B' if they fail to secure services of Jude Bellingham revealed - Reports

Real Madrid are keen on signing Jude Bellingham in the summer. However, they reportedly have a 'Plan B' ready if their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder falls short.

The Spanish giants have set aside a budget of €130 million for signing the Englishman. However, interest from other clubs like Liverpool might raise the midfielder's value. Los Blancos are not interested in further increasing their valuation of the player.

They have identified Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans as a replacement if Bellingham doesn't join the club (according to Calciomercato). Signing the Belgian would be a much more financially easy operation as they could sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

Tielemans has been a crucial player for the Foxes in recent seasons. He has made 28 appearances for Brendan Rogers' team this campaign, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Since his 2019 move to Leicester from AS Monaco, Tielemans has made 186 appearances, scoring 28 goals and providing 25 assists.

Real Madrid, however, might face competition to sign Tielemans. The likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the Belgian midfielder.

The former Anderlecht man has represented the Belgian national team 58 times already in his career.

Zinedine Zidane is also reportedly a massive admirer of Tielemans and has endorsed his signing.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the tie against Liverpool

Real Madrid launched an exemplary comeback against Liverpool in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash on February 21. They defeated the Reds 5-2 at Anfield despite finding themselves down 2-0 after 14 minutes.

After the match, manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked about his thought process when his team were down by a scoreline of 2-0. The Italian manager said (via Los Blancos' official website);

“I remembered the semi-final against Manchester City. It was inevitable that we'd have to suffer. We said to ourselves that we could struggle, but the important thing was to remain calm and keep our emotions under control. This is where the veterans really help a lot."

He added:

"Everyone showed composure because it was a long game. You keep cool by trusting in the quality you have. You have to prepare the team to stick to the strategy you have set out.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



The final decision will be whether to stay for at least one more year or retire from football.



Real Madrid, waiting & prepared to offer him a new deal. Toni Kroos has not changed his plans: the idea has always been to retire at Real Madrid as he loves the clubThe final decision will be whether to stay for at least one more year or retire from football.Real Madrid, waiting & prepared to offer him a new deal. Toni Kroos has not changed his plans: the idea has always been to retire at Real Madrid as he loves the club ⚪️🇩🇪 #RealMadridThe final decision will be whether to stay for at least one more year or retire from football.Real Madrid, waiting & prepared to offer him a new deal. https://t.co/pBv973Zaex

Real Madrid, however, have no time to celebrate their victory as they return to action on February 25, against Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Poll : 0 votes