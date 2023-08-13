PL club enter race to sign Manchester United outcast Harry Maguire after injury to key player - Reports

According to Football Transfers, Aston Villa have entered the race to sign Manchester United outcast Harry Maguire in the summer transfer window. Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Victor Lindelof all ahead of him.

The Englishman has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and West Ham United's £30 million bid has reportedly been accepted by United. However, an agreement on personal terms is yet to be reached and Aston Villa have reportedly entered the race for the defender after Tyrone Mings suffered an injury.

Mings went down during Villa's season opener against Newcastle United on Saturday, August 12. The English defender is feared to have suffered an ACL injury, which could keep him out for a significant period of time.

Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City back in 2019 for a record transfer fee of £80 million. He has since made 175 appearances for the club.

However, Maguire was recently stripped of the club's captaincy and replaced by Bruno Fernandes. That cast doubt on his future and the player looks likely to be sold.

Fred posted a farewell message to Manchester United fans

Fred has brought an end to his stint as a Manchester United player as the Brazilian midfielder completed a transfer to Turkish club Fenerbahce. Since joining the Red Devils in 2018, Fred made 213 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and providing 19 assists.

The Brazilian midfielder took to social media to bid adieu to United fans and posted a classy message. Upon completing his transfer to Fenerbahce, Fred wrote on social media (via United's official website):

"Today ends one of the most beautiful stages of my career. I lived the dream of wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs in the world. Going through ups and downs, I leave with the conviction that I always gave my best during all training sessions and games."

Fred added:

"It was five years of a true dream for me and my family. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity. Forever a Red!"

Fred won the EFL Cup during his stint at Old Trafford. He was a key player under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim head coach Ralf Rangnick. However, with the appointment of Erik ten Hag last summer and the signings of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, Fred's game time was drastically reduced.