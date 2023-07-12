Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Brighton's Moises Caicedo for much of the ongoing transfer window. According to a club source who spoke to Sussex World, the Seagulls have a "genuine interest" in Gallagher. It's worth noting that 90min reported Brighton's interest in the Englishman last month as well.

Gallagher has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, who want to sign him to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, as per the Telegraph. Hojbjerg has emerged as a target for La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and a few clubs in the Bundesliga.

The Telegraph's report also added, however, that new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of Gallagher. As a result, the 23-year-old staying at Stamford Bridge for another season remains a possibility, with his contract expiring in June 2025.

Gallagher struggled last season, which was his first full campaign with the Blues. He made 45 appearances across competitions, but started on only 21 occasions, in a variety of roles across the midfield.

The midfielder notably played 35 Premier League matches in which he managed three goals and an assist. Gallagher averaged 0.6 key passes, 0.7 interceptions and 1.3 tackles per game, while completing 85% of his passes, but won just 45% of his total duels.

Overall, he didn't take the kind of leap fans and pundits expected out of him after a productive season-long loan at Crystal Palace during the 2021-22 season. During that spell, he managed eight goals and three assists in 34 league matches, averaging 1.1 key passes, 0.9 interceptions and 2.0 tackles per game.

Should Gallagher join Brighton, he could be deployed in the central midfield role vacated by Alexis Mac Allister, who joined Liverpool earlier this summer.

Chelsea still locked in negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion over Moises Caicedo

Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo remains one of Chelsea's priority targets this summer. However, the Blues are yet to agree a fee with the Seagulls for the Ecuadorian. They have offered £80 million, while Brighton are holding out for more.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano reported on July 11 that Chelsea had agreed personal terms with Caicedo. While doing so, he referenced a Twitter post from last month in which he explained that the midfielder is guaranteed to leave the American Express Community Stadium this summer.

"Caicedo and Chelsea agreed personal terms in June. Chelsea and Brighton are still negotiating. No changes yet."

The Blues certainly need to bolster their midfield following the departures of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. While Kante joined Al-Ittihad on a free transfer, Kovacic has moved to Manchester City, Mount has departed for Manchester United and Loftus-Cheek has joined AC Milan.

