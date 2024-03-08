PL club looking to sign Barcelona teenager as a free-agent in the summer: Reports

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to sign Barcelona's renowned La Masia talent Dani Rodriguez. The 18-year-old is particularly sought after as he could be a free agent in the summer.

Rodriguez's contract with Barcelona will expire at the end of this season. The Blaugrana are in a difficult position because they haven't yet reached an agreement on a new deal. This has raised some uncertainty about the youngster's future and if he will choose to remain at Camp Nou.

According to reports from SPORT (via Barca Universal), Tottenham Hotspur want to add Rodriguez to their roster next season. They are prepared to provide a tempting offer that includes a good sum of money and a fantastic sporting opportunity in the Premier League.

Barcelona are reportedly aware that Rodriguez is desired by Tottenham. They have already attempted to negotiate a new contract with his representatives but nothing concrete has come about. The negotiations are said to be difficult since Barca cannot match Tottenham's salary offer, due to their troubling financial situation.

This means the Blaugrana will have to persuade Rodriguez of their intentions for him, and the part he can play in their sporting project. Pini Zahavi, Rodriguez's agent, is anticipated to speak with the club further, but Barca may need to match Tottenham's bid if they intend to keep the exciting winger. He has already trained with the first team and could well join up with the squad next season.

"I think we have done an impeccable job" - Barcelona manager Xavi on injury situation

Barcelona manager Xavi has claimed that despite fresh health concerns for Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, the club are managing the fitness of their players efficiently. Barca's squad depth has been tested this season, with Pedri and De Jong adding to the growing list of injured players.

Due to injury, Pedri has only participated in 16 La Liga games this season. However, Xavi thinks they have done a good job in managing the youngster's minutes. He told the press ahead of the Mallorca game on Friday, March 8 (via GOAL):

"What we are trying to do is prevent injuries, I think we have done an impeccable job, especially Pedri. I have already told him that it is the last injury. It is not as serious as first thought. I’m sure he will come back and he will be important. He is not the first player that this has happened to."

Pedri's struggles to maintain his fitness have mostly been brought on by recurring hamstring concerns. His latest injury may prevent him from playing for a month, and there are still unanswered questions about how long he will be fit when he does return to the Barcelona starting lineup.