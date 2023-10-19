PL giants offered star man a new and improved deal before he ended up joining Barcelona - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan could have reportedly put pen to paper on an 11th-hour deal from Manchester City, but he opted for Camp Nou instead.

Gundogan was still a vital cog in the Sky Blues' machine, consistently delivering top-tier performances across competitions. He registered 60 goals and 40 assists in 304 games for them. He captained City to a historic treble last season.

Due to his age (32), though, Manchester City initially tabled a one-year contract extension for the midfielder. However, that wasn't enough to keep him.

While the Premier League heavyweights were stalling around contract terms, Barcelona swooped in with an offer that resonated with Gundogan's aspirations. With alarm bells ringing, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal), City re-entered the negotiation room and upped their offer.

Realizing the void Gundogan would leave in the team, they offered him a last-minute two-year deal. They included an option to extend for an additional year under improved financial conditions. Yet, the scales had already tipped in favor of Barcelona.

Not only did Gundogan look forward to playing with the Blaugrana, but he had already made up his mind. Since his move in the summer, the German has made nine appearances in La Liga and contributed to Barca's UEFA Champions League campaign with two games under his belt.

Barcelona to rest Ronald Araujo and Gundogan amid injury fears

Barcelona's players are coming home from international duties, but it's not all sunshine and roses for the Catalans. Following exhausting stints for their countries in the Americas, Ronald Araujo and Ilkay Gundogan find themselves out of contention during the weekend.

According to SPORT (via Barca Universal), both players, who clocked in 180 minutes during the international break, are likely to be rested against Athletic Club on October 22. It's a cautionary tactic that Xavi Hernandez has reportedly decided on.

Stepping into Araujo's boots for the upcoming match is likely to be Inigo Martinez. With Jules Kounde out nursing an injury, Martinez emerges as the de facto candidate to anchor the defense.

Meanwhile, the midfield could see Fermin Lopez step into the spotlight in place of Gundogan. The youngster rarely sees playing time, and he will be looking to meet expectations and showcase his talent.

Notably, Marc-Andre ter Stegen also played 180 minutes during the international break, but he is not expected to be rested on the weekend. The report claims that he has had an off day to get some rest already.