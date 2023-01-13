Premier League club firm up offer to sign Manchester United star in January: Reports

Everton have reportedly solidified their stance of signing Manchester United star Anthony Elanga on a short-term loan deal in January.

Elanga, 20, has emerged as a vital squad member for the Red Devils over the past season after breaking through into the club's first team under former interim boss Ralf Rangnick. He scored three goals and laid out two assists in 27 matches during the 2021-22 campaign.

A right-footed versatile wide-operator, the Sweden international has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford under the helm of new manager Erik ten Hag. He has featured in just 602 minutes of action this season, spread across 18 appearances across all competitions.

According to Daily Mail, Everton have firmed up their temporary offer for Elanga in the ongoing winter transfer window. However, thewill havefees have to offload Michael Keane, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin before lodging a loan bid.

Elanga, who has a contract until June 2026 at Old Trafford, is said to be growing frustrated at his fringe role under Ten Hag. Apart from Everton, a host of Premier League sides have also queried about his situation.

Manchester United, meanwhile, is set to sign Burnley striker Wout Weghorst on a short-term loan deal in the coming days. With Marcus Rashford set to revert to a wide role and Alejandro Garnacho in stellar form, Elanga could seal a loan move in search of regular minutes.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Eight goals in seven for Rashford, who's also scored in #mufc 's last eight home games. Pellistri has been strangely underused but was terrific when he came on. If United are to loan a forward this month it has to be Elanga. Eight goals in seven for Rashford, who's also scored in #mufc's last eight home games. Pellistri has been strangely underused but was terrific when he came on. If United are to loan a forward this month it has to be Elanga.

Manchester United legend prefers Argentine teenager over £86 million arrival

During an interview with Casinos En Ligne, Manchester United legend Andy Cole was queried about who has more potential between prodigy Alejandro Garnacho and summer signing Antony. He responded:

"Garnacho excites me more than Antony to be honest. I think he's busy and aggressive when he gets on the ball and he always wants to take people on. He always looks to drop a shoulder, go past his defender and get crosses in or get his shots off."

Backing Garnacho to shine at Manchester United, Cole continued:

"As a centre forward like me, when you've got a winger like that who wants to put the ball in, that makes my mind up early doors because you know you're in the game. I think he's a really talented player and I'd love to see him get more action this season."

Garnacho, 18, has scored two goals and laid out four assists in just 575 minutes of action, spread across 14 overall matches this campaign.

Poll : 0 votes