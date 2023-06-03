Premier League dark horse join Manchester United and Chelsea to sign Victor Osimhen - Reports

Newcastle United have thrown their hat into the ring to challenge Manchester United and Chelsea in their pursuit of Napoli's high-scoring striker, Victor Osimhen. Not the usual name on such a high-profile stage, Newcastle have set the Premier League abuzz with their audacious ambitions.

Osimhen, who has vastly exceeded expectations in Serie A with his goalscoring, has become the target of juggernauts across Europe. A whopping 25 league goals to his credit in the Scudetto-winning season have seen him on the radar of numerous major clubs.

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Get Football), Newcastle are not just playing spectator in this chase. The Magpies have reportedly initiated talks with Osimhen's agent. However, they'll likely have to break the bank, with Osimhen’s price tag hovering around a hefty £130 million.

Manchester United have been consistent in their pursuit of the Nigerian marksman. However, the Italian media outlet La Repubblica (via Get Football) reported that United might not be willing to raise their bid beyond €110 million.

Chelsea are also interested in the forward, but they will need to sell a number of players in order to raise funds for Osimhen's transfer. Potential hesitations from both heavyweights could prove to be Newcastle’s golden opportunity.

The question remains - are the Magpies prepared to satisfy Napoli's valuation of their star striker this summer? This audacious move comes off the back of Newcastle’s outstanding season. They've secured a top-four finish in the Premier League, earning them a coveted spot in the Champions League alongside Manchester United.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are out of the continental competition, having failed to retain a top-six spot in the league. This will certainly make it harder for the side to land Osimhen, who will play in the Champions League next season if he stays with Napoli.

Manchester United signal their interest in Chelsea star Mason Mount

Manchester United have set their sights on Blues' versatile dynamo Mason Mount, according to Sky Sports News. However, the ink isn't dry yet, with no official bid tabled for the standout Chelsea midfielder.

United have been proactive in the preliminary stages, making several enquiries regarding Mount's availability for this season. The complex situation brewing at Stamford Bridge concerning Mount's future appears to have emboldened the Red Devils in their pursuit.

Mount, a product of the Chelsea academy, has been a central figure in the club's recent success. The 24-year-old has a Champions League and Club World Cup tucked neatly in his trophy cabinet, accomplishments that he's earned since stepping up to the senior team. He's been a recurring character on the grand stage, featuring in three consecutive FA Cup finals.

