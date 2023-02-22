Real Madrid and Barcelona weigh up potential future move for Liverpool star: Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Liverpool star Stefan Bajcetic with the intention of signing him in the near future.

Bajcetic, 18, has emerged as a breakthrough prospect for the Reds in the ongoing 2022-23 season. After arriving from Celta Vigo's academy for £225,000 in 2020, he made his professional debut as a substitute in his club's 9-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth last August.

A right-footed press-resistant midfielder, the Spaniard has cemented himself as a valuable squad member amidst an injury crisis at Anfield. He has scored once in 15 games across all competitions this season.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid and Barcelona are both currently monitoring Bajcetic's development at Liverpool. While Los Blancos view the teenager as an interesting rotational option, the Blaugrana are keen to add him to their midfield trio alongside Pedri and Gavi.

However, the Reds are uninterested in hearing offers for Bajcetic as their youth product is considered a future star. While his value is at €1 million right now, his stock is bound to witness a rise in the future.

Real Madrid are expected to dip into the transfer market for a first-team midfielder in the future as both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are in their thirties. Barcelona, on the other hand, are on the lookout for a holding midfielder as club captain Sergio Busquets is set to leave this summer.

Bajcetic has a contract until June 2027 at Anfield.

Former Liverpool star heaps praise on Real Madrid and Barcelona-linked promising ace

Speaking to Betting Sites, former Liverpool winger Patrik Berger stated that Stefan Bajcetic could prove to be a bargain for the Reds. He said:

"I think Bajcetic is already showing he will be one of the biggest bargains in Premier League history. Injuries gave him the chance initially but since he came up from the youth team, he has grasped the opportunity brilliantly. He adapted so well and so quickly and that's why Klopp likes him so much."

Lauding the Real Madrid and Barcelona target, Berger continued:

"If you look at the numbers over the past couple of seasons not many of Liverpool's midfield create or score goals. It's all left to the front three players. So, if Bajcetic can do that, he will make himself invaluable to the team. It's a long season but I would rather see him playing than Thiago. He's young, he's fresh and he's proved that he can play in the starting XI with no concerns. He is my choice."

