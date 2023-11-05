Real Madrid expect to welcome back key player in next four months after ACL injury: Reports

Eder Militao suffered an ACL injury just 50 minutes into Real Madrid' 2023-24 season opener against Athletic Club. While Los Blancos won the game 2-0, the Brazilian center-back has been on the sidelines ever since.

Following the injury, Militao went under the knife. After a successful surgical procedure, he plunged straight into a rigorous recovery regime, aiming to regain his fitness.

According to Football Espana, Real Madrid insiders are filled with optimism regarding his recovery. According to the report, the club anticipates Militao's return to the pitch by March.

His potential return is eagerly awaited by the club. While Real Madrid have maintained commendable defensive stats, they will need all hands on deck, as they challenge for trophies on different fronts. With his reintroduction, Militao is poised to address and overcome any squad depth challenges in the defensive line.

Ever since his 2019 move to Madrid, the 25-year-old Brazilian defender has been nothing short of stellar. He has impressed in 143 appearances and played a pivotal role in securing a Champions League trophy for the team.

The report added that Thibaut Courtois, who suffered a similar injury just before Militao, is charting his own recovery path. However, his return to the team is projected to take a bit longer.

This delay, however, hasn't ruffled the club much, primarily because on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has impressed between the posts. With four clean sheets in nine league fixtures, he has helped the Los Blancos top the La Liga leaderboard so far.

Real Madrid officially quashes rumors of negotiating with PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have debunked rumors about having held negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe. In a statement, the club has denied any engagement with the player.

The statement reads (via Realmadrid.com):

"In response to the information published recently by different media outlets, speculating about alleged negotiations between player Kylian Mbappe and our club, Real Madrid C.F. wants to state that these reports are completely false, and no such negotiations have taken place with a player who belongs to PSG."

Although Mbappe's contract is slated to expire in the summer of 2024, legal boundaries restrict any potential negotiations with him until January 1, 2024. What makes Madrid's denial intriguing is that clubs historically remain silent on transfer speculations.

There is mounting anticipation over whether the prolific French forward will renew his ties with PSG or pave the way for a move to Spain in the summer.