Real Madrid to face competition from Manchester United for La Liga defender - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to face competition from Manchester United for the signature of Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez. As reported by Mundo Deportivo via Tribal Football, the Red Devils are eyeing a move for the in-form Spanish full-back, who has also attracted Los Blancos' attention.

Gutierrez's strong showings at left-back have been one of the key factors behind Girona's exceptional season. They find themselves second in the La Liga table with 59 points from 26 games, seven points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid, who have played a match more.

Gutierrez was formerly on the books of Real Madrid and made 10 senior appearances for the Spanish giants after coming through their youth ranks. The 22-year-old has done well since departing for Girona in 2022 and has become a key player under Michel.

Real Madrid reportedly have a £7 million buy-back clause for the bombarding full-back and are understood to be ready to trigger it. However, they are not particularly light at left-back, with Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia at their disposal.

On the contrary, Manchester United desperately need reinforcements at left-back and could do with someone like Gutierrez. Luke Shaw has always been fairly susceptible to injuries throughout his career while Tyrella Malacia has not played a single minute this season because of a knee injury.

Erik ten Hag made a strange decision to terminate Sergio Reguilon’s loan in January while also allowing Alvaro Fernandez to leave on loan. Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat have both played at left-back at times this season, with neither managing to impress in the role.

Gutierrez has a £30 million release clause in his deal with Girona and has attracted interest from Bayern Munich and AC Milan as well. The Manchester United target has scored one goal and provided six assists in 30 appearances across competitions this season.

Thomas Gravesen tips former Real Madrid manager to turn down the chance to manage Manchester United

Former Real Madrid midfielder Thomas Gravesen has claimed that Zinedine Zidane will reject the opportunity to become Manchester United's manager. Erik ten Hag has been under immense pressure following a below-par season with the Red Devils and could reportedly face the ax in the summer.

Zidane has been named among the targets for the Red Devils should they decide to part ways with Ten Hag. However, the Frenchman's former Los Blancos teammate Gravesen claimed that Zidane has no interest in taking charge of United.

The former Danish midfielder also insisted that only three jobs could see Zidane return to management.

"I spoke to Zidane in Madrid two years ago, and he told me that there are only three roles that he would like to accept. And they are Marseille, (Real) Madrid and the French national team. We were in Madrid two years ago, and he told me exactly that. I also asked him if he was willing to manage again, and there he told me that only if there were possibilities for those three," Gravesen elaborated.

Zidane has been without a job since 2021 following his second spell as Real Madrid's manager. He has since been linked with several clubs, including Manchester United, but has shown no signs of returning to management.

