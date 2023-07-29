Real Madrid given final chance to activate €12 million release clause before Spaniard heads off to Premier League side - Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid have been given the final chance to sign Getafe goalkeeper David Soria, who has a €12 million release clause in his contract with the La Liga side.

Los Blancos already have Thibuat Courtois and Andriy Lunin in their ranks, however, Florentino Perez is reportedly keen on parting ways with the Ukrainian goalkeeper, who has made only 17 appearances for the club.

In terms of a back-up for Courtois, Los Blancos have identified Getafe's Soria as their primary option. Crystal Palace are interested in signing Soria from Getafe as they look to repeat their 2018 acquisition of Vicente Guita.

Guita, though, is currently 36 years old, meaning that Palace need a new goalkeeper for the future and Soria has attracted the club's attention. Soria has made 185 appearances for Getafe, keeping 68 clean sheets, and 39 appearances across competitions last season, keeping 14 clean sheets.

His rich vein of form is the reason why Real Madrid are interested in the keeper. Los Blancos, however, need to figure out a way to sign the player quickly as he might look to pursue a move to the Premier League otherwise.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid have managed to add one of the best young talents in world football in their ranks in the summer transfer window by signing English prodigy Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old already gave fans a taste of his generational talent when he netted against Manchester United with a fantastic lob during the club's previous pre-season friendly.

Carlo Ancelotti recently spoke about the youngster's preferred position on the pitch. The Italian manager said (via Los Blancos' website):

"Everyone has their own characteristics and the playmaker of 20 years ago is a very different to the one we know today. The modern player gets forward more often, is physically stronger and also very skillful. He's a very complete attacking midfielder and he's adapting very well because his team-mates are helping him a lot."

Real Madrid are set to take on Barcelona next as their preparation for the 2023-24 season continues. Despite the game being a friendly, fans can expect a high paced clash when the two best Spanish teams lock horns.