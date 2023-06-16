Real Madrid interested in signing €80m rated Bundesliga forward - Reports

According to BILD, Real Madrid are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi. The player is expected to cost Los Blancos €80 million.

The La Liga giants parted ways with several attackers at the end of the 2022-23 season and are keen to bolster their attack. Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, and Mariano Diaz have already left the club.

Adeyemi, meanwhile, had a productive 2022-23 season with Dortmund after joining the club from RB Salzburg last summer. He scored nine goals and provided six assists in 32 games across competitions for the Bundesliga club.

The 21-year-old's current deal with Dortmund will expire at the end of the 2026-27 season. Considering his age and the length of his contract, a deal could cost north of €80 million.

"I really admire Zidane and the legacy he has at this club with the number 5": Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham addresses the media after his move

Real Madrid have already signed a player from Borrusia Dortmund this summer. They completed a €103 million deal for 19-year-old midfield sensation Jude Bellingham. The Englishman is already one of the finest midfielders in world football.

Bellingham has taken Zinedine Zidane's iconic number five jersey at Los Blancos, which was previously assigned to defender Jesus Vallejo. Zidane is Bellingham's idol. Speaking about the jersey, Bellingham said (via Los Blancos' website):

"I'd like to thank Vallejo for giving me the 5. I have spoken to him and he's a great guy. He's a wonderful guy. I really admire Zidane and the legacy he has at this club with the number 5. It's a number that inspires me. I've worn 22 for a long time and in my heart I'll continue to wear 22. I'm delighted to wear the number 5."

Further speaking about the weight of the number, he said:

"The shirt in itself is a big responsibility. Zidane is a player I've always valued and always loved. For me, he has been the best and I want to extend the legacy of the number more than try to match what he has been."

Los Blancos midfield stalwarts Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are in the twilight of their careers and the club has already started building a midfield for the future. Bellingham, along with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, could start a new era at Real Madrid.

