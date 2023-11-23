Real Madrid interested in signing Manchester United transfer target next summer - Reports

Real Madrid have cast their gaze upon Manchester United's transfer target Khephren Thuram, who is currently in the ranks of Nice. The 22-year-old notably carries a lineage of football royalty as the son of French icon Lilian Thuram and sibling to Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram.

Despite interest from Manchester United and other Premier League clubs in the recent transfer window, Thuram chose to remain with his French outfit. So far, his tenure at Nice has been marked by a total of 148 appearances, starting in 2019 following his departure from Monaco.

His contract is set to conclude in the summer of 2025, but this has not deterred Manchester United's continued interest in him (via The People's Person).

However, Thuram's agent Oscar Damiani told the press (via SportsMole) that he has offered the youngster's services to Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants, according to a report from AS (via SportsMole), have taken Damiani's recommendation seriously. The report revealed that they are currently contemplating a move for Thuram in the next summer's transfer window.

Real Madrid's interest is particularly important as the club anticipates the departure of central midfield legends Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

In the current season, Thuram has played in 16 matches, 12 of them in Ligue 1. This is similar to the previous season when he graced the field in 48 matches across various competitions, notching up two goals and eight assists. Such stellar performances earned him an international debut with France in March.

Presently, the talented attacker has five goals and eight assists to show for this season.

Real Madrid pursue another Manchester United target in Palmeiras prodigy

Madrid have also turned their attention to Palmeiras' Estevao Willian, a 16-year-old prodigy popularly known as Messinho. This interest, as reported by Mundo Deportivo (via Madrid Universal), has already manifested in preliminary inquiries regarding the teenager's situation with Palmeiras.

Estevao's reputation was cemented at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, where his displays saw an impressive tally of three goals and three assists in just four matches. His performances have not only captivated fans but also piqued the interest of several European behemoths.

While Real Madrid's interest is fervent and could look to snag his €60 million release clause, they are not alone in this pursuit. Barcelona, along with Premier League titans Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all entranced by Estevao's potential (via 90min).

PSG were reported to have submitted a deal for him worth €50 million, but it was rejected. It is left to be seen if Manchester United and other Premier League clubs can step up their interest.