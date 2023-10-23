Real Madrid keen on signing 5 Bundesliga players next summer to bolster squad - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly scouting Germany to bolster their ranks, and they have sharpened their focus on five of the Bundesliga's emerging talents.

Fresh off their successful acquisition of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, Madrid are looking to orchestrate a similar coup by targeting five prodigious players. According to Fichajes.net, they are Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Victor Boniface.

Having cemented his role in the squad, Bellingham has shown the untapped potential within the German league, prompting Real Madrid to further scout for more talent. The Bundesliga's rising quality of play has also not gone unnoticed by the Spanish giants, which has further amplified their interest in recruiting additional players from the league.

Twenty-two-year-old Canadian ace Alphonso Davies currently graces the flanks for Bayern Munich, and he has caught Madrid's eye as a prospective left-back for the future. Davies' Bayern teammate, 20-year-old attacking playmaker Jamal Musiala, is also on the radar.

While Davies' contract is set to end in 2025, Musiala has an extra year on his. Real Madrid seem poised to exploit any contractual uncertainties involving the duo's future at Bayern to pounce at the end of the season.

Shifting their gaze to Bayer Leverkusen, currently topping the Bundesliga charts under Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid are also scrutinizing three talents. Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong (22) is one of them, along with Florian Wirtz, a 20-year-old midfield orchestrator. Twenty-two-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Boniface makes up the trio, all of whom have impressed dramatically in Germany this season.

Real Madrid eyeing permanent move for on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to pull out the checkbook for Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle). Originally, the plan surrounding Los Blancos' goalkeeper strategy was all about Thibaut Courtois, who has been an impenetrable fortress for Madrid.

Summer conversations never gravitated toward acquiring another shot-stopper. However, when Courtois succumbed to a long-term injury, the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu were pressed into making an impromptu acquisition to fortify the position. Kepa Arrizabalaga emerged as their final choice.

The Basque goalkeeper has shown commendable form in his opening 10 matches for Los Blancos, keeping five clean sheets in the process. Evidently, the club's brass has seen enough to be convinced of his worth, and a reported €10 million deal is in the pipeline to secure his services on a full-time basis.