Real Madrid keen on signing Barcelona target to bolster defense - Reports

Real Madrid have emerged as the favorites to sign Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda despite competition from Barcelona, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have had a busy summer transfer window so far. The window started with Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz leaving. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, Fran Garcia and Joselu (loan) have arrived at the club for around €130 million combined.

Real Madrid are determined to reinforce their ranks further ahead of the 2023-24 season. Signing a new right-back is said to be high on the club's wishlist. With Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez on the wrong side of 30 and Alvaro Odriozola potentially on his way out, they want to bring in a youngster to bolster their options.

According to the aforementioned source, Los Blancos have set their sights on signing Fresneda, 18. The Spain U19 international is contracted to Valladolid until 2025 but can leave the club for a bargain sum of €20 million after the club suffered relegation.

Fresneda enjoyed a breakthrough season with Valladolid last term, making 24 appearances across competitions. His performances for the Castile and Leon outfit have seen him attract interest from several clubs, including Premier League giants Arsenal.

It's worth noting that Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in Fresneda as they look to move Jules Kounde back to his preferred position at center-back. However, their well-documented financial struggles have prevented them from triggering the teenager's €20 million release clause.

This has seemingly allowed Real Madrid to steal a march over Barcelona in the race for Fresneda. Florentino Perez is reportedly pushing to get a deal across the line for the right-back, thus putting Los Blancos in the driving seat.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona to Arda Guler

Ivan Fresneda is not the only player targeted by both Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer. The La Liga giants notably battled it out for Arda Guler's signature earlier this month. After weeks of talks, Carlo Ancelotti's side signed the Turkish starlet from Fenerbahce for €20 million.

Guler, 18, rose through the ranks at Fenerbahce before making his senior debut in their 1-0 win against HJK Helsinki in a Europa League qualifying match in August 2019. He rose to prominence last term, bagging six goals and seven assists in 35 games for the Turkish giants. It now remains to be seen how he will fare in Spain.

Vitor Roque, meanwhile, attracted interest from Madrid before agreeing to join the Blaugrana in a €40 million deal. He will move to the La Liga club at the beginning of the 2024-25 season. The Brazilian will have a €500 million release clause at the Camp Nou.