Real Madrid legend emerges as favorite on odds to replace Ten Hag at Manchester United: Reports 

According to Odds Checker, Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is the favorite to potentially replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The Frenchman is currently a 4/1 favorite to take over at Old Trafford, as reported by SportBIBLE.

Ten Hag's side suffered yet another setback in the recent Manchester derby, losing 3-0 at home to Manchester City on Sunday, October 29. United are eighth in the Premier League with 15 points from 10 games with five wins and five losses.

Ten Hag is under increasing pressure to deliver and questions have started to intensify over the Dutch manager's methods. Many pundits, including Jamie Carragher, are skeptical about the identity of United's style of football.

A recent survey by Odds Checker has now tipped Zidane as the favorite to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford. The Frenchman has been out of coaching since ending his second Real Madrid managerial stint in 2021.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, who is currently in charge of Germany's national team, is a close second, with odds of 5/1.

Former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is the third favorite to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United (10/1 odds). Antonio Conte (16/1), Gareth Southgate (16/1), Diego Simeone (20/1), and current Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino (20/1) are the other prominent names on the list.

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos could join Manchester United: Reports

According to The Sun, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos could consider a move to Manchester United if he doesn't receive a contract extension offer from Los Blancos.

Kroos, 33, is currently in the final year of his contract with the Madrid giants. Since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2014, the German midfielder has been a crucial player for Los Blancos, making 430 appearances. He has won 20 trophies at the club, including four UEFA Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

Kroos, however, has started only seven of his 13 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists. With the likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni present, regular game time could be hard for Kroos to come by.

According to The Sun, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner might consider a move to England and ending his career at Manchester United. He could reunite with former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro at Old Trafford if a move materializes.