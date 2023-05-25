Real Madrid pondering potential move for Manchester United summer target - Reports

According to reports, Real Madrid are looking to make a move for Manchester United target Harry Kane in the summer. Kane, Spurs' all-time record goalscorer, is expected to be on the market in the summer.

The Red Devils are one of the Englishman's biggest admirers. Erik ten Hag's side look set to sign a new striker in the summer, and along with Victor Osimhen, Kane is leading their chart.

However, the 14-time Champions League winners are also interested in adding a new striker to their ranks. Karim Benzema, 35, has entered the twilight of his career. While the Frenchman has been crucial for the team this season, they don't have an alternative plan.

Kane could be a fantastic addition to the team and could lead the attack alongside Benzema. The Englishman is expected to cost north of €100 million.

While Manchester United has long been touted as a potential destination for Kane, they are facing competition from Los Blancos and Paris Saint-Germain. Kane, 29, has scored 30 goals and provided five assists in 48 matches across competitions for Spurs so far this season.

Manchester United are keeping an eye on the Real Madrid superstar

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

According to Defensa Central, Manchester United are keeping an eye on Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian has been arguably Los Blancos' best player in recent seasons.

However, during his time in Spain, Vinicius has been the subject of vile racist chants from opposition fans. The same incident took place when the Madrid giants were defeated 1-0 by Valencia this past weekend.

Things got heated, and Vinicius burst out on social media. He has received support from United stars like Casemiro and Antony. While Vinicius is not expected to leave the Madrid club anytime soon, other European giants are keeping an eye on him. United are also among the teams that are monitoring Vinicius' situation.

