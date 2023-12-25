Real Madrid presented with unique chance to sign in-form La Liga star for just €8 million: Reports

Real Madrid reportedly have the option to sign in-form Girona star Miguel Gutierrez for a cut-price fee in the future.

According to Relevo, Los Blancos will only have to pay €8 million to sign the in-form left-back who has taken LaLiga by storm this season. He moved to Girona in the summer of 2022 and has since made himself a regular fixture in their XI.

The 22-year-old, who is an effective full-back at both ends of the pitch, has a goal and three assists in 19 games across competitions this season. He is a crucial part of a Girona team that sits second in the LaLiga table with 45 points from 18 matches — the same as leaders Real Madrid.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid sold just 50% of his playing rights to Girona for a fee between €4-5 million and added an affordable buy-back clause in his contract. They utilized a similar tactic with Fran Garcia, with the 24-year-old Spaniard returning to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer for a fee of €5 million.

Miguel, meanwhile, has a €35 million release clause which is applicable for any other suitor barring Real Madrid. Los Merengues currently have Ferland Mendy and Garcia to choose from at left-back, while Eduardo Camavinga can and has played in that position.

When is Real Madrid's next match?

Real Madrid have been sensational this season, topping the LaLiga standings after 18 games. They currently hold a seven-point lead over arch-rivals Barcelona, who sit in fourth.

They also topped their UEFA Champions League group, where they won all six of their group-stage matches. Their last game ended in a 1-0 league win over Deportivo Alaves away from home on 22 December.

They were reduced to 10 men in the 54th minute after Nacho Fernandez's red card but scored in stoppage time when Lucas Vazquez headed in Toni Kroos' corner kick. The LaLiga season has taken a festive break before returning in the first week of January.

Real Madrid return to action on 3 January when they host 14th-placed RCD Mallorca on 3 January. Three days later, they face fourth-tier side Arandinaat El Montecillo in the Copa del Rey Round of 32.