Real Madrid set deadline for Kylian Mbappe signing, will otherwise pursue Premier League superstar: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set a firm deadline for Kylian Mbappe's decision when they submit their offer to sign him. If he fails to meet the deadline, it is believed that the Spanish giants will look to the Premier League to make a massive summer signing.

Madrid have been linked with the PSG superstar for a prolonged period and are poised to make their move in January. They are also eyeing Premier League sensation Erling Haaland as a potential alternative if they fail to snatch Mbappe, whom they have chased after for well over half a decade.

According to Diario AS (via Football Espana), Real Madrid will present Kylian Mbappe with an offer at the start of the winter transfer window on New Year's Day. This is notably the earliest date permissible for them to interact with him, as he would have less than six months remaining on his contract with PSG.

The Spanish club have allocated a two-week window, until January 15, for Mbappe to respond. This approach marks a shift from their 2021 strategy, where they maintained a rather patient stance with the French forward. Mbappe notably went on to sign a contract extension with the Parisians, which led to the Madridistas feeling burned.

This time around, however, Real Madrid are adamant about a definitive response, seeking a signed contract as the only acceptable outcome within the two-week period. If Kylian Mbappe hesitates or declines, their focus will reportedly pivot to the Premier League's top goalscorer this season: Erling Haaland.

Despite their genuine interest in signing Mbappe, Haaland's potential availability and suitability present an intriguing alternative for Los Blancos.

PSG stay confident amid Kylian Mbappe's contract uncertainty and Real Madrid interest

With the ability to sign a pre-contract with any team soon, the buzz around Kylian Mbappe's next move has understandably intensified, especially with Real Madrid showing keen interest. However, Paris Saint-Germain remains unfazed by the looming possibility of their star player's departure.

According to AS (via PSGTalk), Parisians' president Nasser Al Khelaifi is reportedly adopting a composed approach. The report suggests that negotiations between the player and the club will likely commence in early 2024, with two significant incentives to persuade the 24-year-old to stay.

Firstly, PSG appears more inclined to allow Mbappe to participate in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, a decision Real Madrid might not favor. The Olympic schedule, running from July 26 to August 11, would mean Mbappe missing critical preseason weeks and the start of the 2024–25 season.

Additionally, PSG are leveraging the opportunity for Kylian Mbappe to become the all-time top scorer in Ligue 1. With 179 goals, he's currently among the league's top ten goalscorers. The record, held by Delio Onnis with 299 goals, is well within the superstar's reach if he stays at the club.