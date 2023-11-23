Real Madrid set sights on signing former PSG star following injury to Vinicius Jr. - Reports

Real Madrid are considering making a move in the January transfer window to sign Argentine striker Mauro Icardi as cover for the injured Vinicius Jr. Los Blancos are looking at emergency options in the coming window following their recent injury woes, especially considering their lack of attacking depth.

Vinicius Jr. has developed to be one of the finest wingers in world football over the last two years, featuring prominently for Real Madrid. The Brazil international struggled for consistency and form at the start of this season but looked to have turned the corner just before the international break.

When Brazil faced Colombia in a qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Vinicius Jr. picked up an injury, ruling him out for two months. This injury has necessitated a change in the club's transfer plans, and they are looking to sign a new forward in a low-risk deal.

Mauro Icardi would be available for just around €15 million from Galatasaray, where he moved from PSG. The former Inter Milan striker has settled in Turkey, but a move to Los Blancos may be too good to turn down (via Turkish media fotoMac).

Icardi has been linked with Real Madrid at various stages of his career. The 30-year-old made a name for himself at Inter Milan and quickly became well-known in Europe.

Real Madrid lost their main striker in the summer after Karim Benzema joined Al-Ittihad, ending his 14-year stint at the club. The club refused to spend heavily on a replacement, instead signing 33-year-old Joselu on loan from Espanyol.

Carlo Ancelotti has adopted a 4-4-2 system for much of this campaign, validating his side's pursuit of a traditional number nine. Vinicius Jr. has partnered Rodrygo or Joselu up top in Ancelotti's system, and the injury to Vini has created a void.

Vinicius Jr. injury a source of headache for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have had it tough with injuries this season, and the injury to Vinicius Jr. brings a serious attacking issue to light. Los Blancos now only have three fit senior forwards (Rodrygo, Joselu, and Brahim Diaz) to feature in their games until January, at the earliest.

Los Blancos are two points off the pace in La Liga and know that a title pursuit will be impossible without a good attacking unit. The absence of Jude Bellingham and the continued absence of Arda Guler further complicate matters due to their ability to play attacking roles.

Ancelotti must find a way around the huge problem facing his side, and find a source for goals. The Italian manager will hope for his side not to fall further behind Girona in the standings.