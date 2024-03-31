Real Madrid star considering his future despite signing new contract until 2027 - Reports

According to MARCA, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is contemplating his future at the club despite signing a new deal until 2027.

The report suggests that Ceballos is well respected at the club and in the locker room. However, the lack of playing time is not matching up with his career aspirations. This season, Ceballos has played only 503 minutes, making 21 appearances across competitions.

Ceballos reportedly doesn't plan on giving up, however, he also wants to feel respected. The midfielder has suffered a hamstring injury and other issues, which haven't helped his situation.

Expand Tweet

Ceballos has been at Real Madrid since 2017 and has so far made 141 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and providing 13 assists for the team. He has so far won 12 trophies with the Madrid giants, including two UEFA Champions League titles and three FIFA Club World Cup trophies.

Los Blancos already have a rich talent pool in the midfield with players like Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Jude Bellingham in their ranks. Hence, regular game time could be hard to come by for Ceballos even when he is fully fit. The 27-year-old has a current market value of €8 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reflects on Eder Militao's return to action

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Eder Militao is back to full fitness following an ACL injury. The Brazilian centre-back has so far made only one appearance this season.

Ancelotti revealed that Militao has trained with the team and is available for selection for Real Madrid's La Liga home clash against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, March 31. He said (via Los Blancos' website):

"Militao is back, which is the most important piece of news. He's available, he's trained well but he's not 100% because he still needs to play more football."

He added:

"He's recovered very well from the injury. He got injured in the game against Athletic in the first half of the season and now he's back aganst Athletic."

Militao was one of the multiple ACL casualties that Los Merengues suffered this season. Apart from Militao, Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba also suffered the same injuries.