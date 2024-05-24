Real Madrid star set to sign contract extension until 2029: Reports

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is reportedly closing in on a new contract with the Spanish giants as a reward for his impressive displays this season. The Spanish champions are looking to extend the stay of the Ukraine international after a series of quality performances this season.

Just before the start of the 2023-24 season, Real Madrid's season was compromised as first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ruptured his ACL in training. The Belgian was ruled out for potentially the entire campaign, leaving the club with a largely untrusted Lunin as its option between the sticks.

Los Blancos moved quickly to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea, preferring to have him in goal in Courtois' absence. During the course of the season, however, Lunin proved his worth and became the first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Kepa.

Andriy Lunin was all set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu after the 2023-24 season as he craved consistent game time. With his contract set to expire after the 2024-25 campaign, there were no indicators that Real Madrid intended to keep him for longer.

The displays of the 25-year-old this season have led the club to have a change of heart as they are now set to offer him a four-year extension. This would keep the Ukraine international contracted to the club until the end of the 2028-29 season, as per ESPN.

ESPN reports that the goalkeeper will have the opportunity to leave the club if an offer comes in for him to move elsewhere despite the contract. The club will not stand in the way of the Ukraine international if he wants a transfer.

Lunin has conceded 32 goals in 31 appearances this season, keeping 12 clean sheets. The goalkeeper is set to vie for a starting berth in the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

Real Madrid star ruled out of UEFA Champions League final

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will miss the UEFA Champions League final through injury, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed. The Italian manager made the admission in his press conference ahead of the final league game of the season against Real Betis on May 25.

He said:

"He is doing individual work but he is not ready for the final. Let’s see if he’s ready for the Euros."

Tchouameni was substituted against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal and has missed three games since. The French midfielder has been one of Los Blancos' best players this season, displaying versatility to play at centre-back.

Tchouameni joins David Alaba in missing the final, with the Austria international having previously been ruled out after undergoing surgery. Tchouameni is in the French squad for the Euros and will be keen to recover quickly and be involved in the tournament.