Real Madrid summer signing decides not to leave on loan after meeting with Florentino Perez: Reports

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Arda Guler has decided not to leave Real Madrid on loan after speaking to club president Florentino Perez.

Since his move to Los Blancos last summer, Arda Guler has had a tough time in the Spanish capital as he has been dealing with injuries. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has attracted loan interest from several clubs, but has reportedly decided to stay.

As per the report, the Turkish youngster spoke to Florentino Perez and made it clear that he has no plans to leave the club. He has also spoken to manager Carlo Ancelotti and stated that he wants to fight for his place at the club.

The Turkish outlet added that the youngster was slightly frustrated with his lack of chances since returning from injury, but is not thinking of leaving, even on loan. He does not want to rush things and is working hard in training to get into the manager's plans.

Guler is yet to make an appearance in La Liga and has played just 67 minutes in all competitions for the senior team. He has played once in the Copa del Rey and once in the Supercopa de Espana.

Arda Guler rejected multiple clubs to join Real Madrid last summer

Arda Guler joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahçe in the summer. They paid €20 million for the youngster, with another €10 million on bonuses and 20% of any future sale.

Speaking at his unveiling presser, Guler said:

"This is the most important club in the world and I feel very happy and proud to be here. Many clubs have approached me, but Real Madrid was my preference. I want to bring all my football and talent to Real Madrid."

Guler added:

"I'm best in the centre of midfield. But it's not important because I want to earn my position. I want to be an offensive player and create goal scoring situations. The position is up to the coach. I play well in the centre and also on the right wing."

When asked about the possible fight for his position, the youngster added:

"There are a lot of good players. I'm ready to compete and I'm going to earn my position, I'm going to give it everything to earn my place at the club. I want to stay and play here. If I get a chance to play I will take it. I'm not contemplating any other possibility. I've been offered to play and that's what I'm going to do."

Guler was given the #24 shirt at his unveiling, which was previously worn by the likes of Jesús Vallejo, Mariano Díaz, and Dani Ceballos in recent years.