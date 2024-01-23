Real Madrid talent Arda Guler could leave club in ongoing January transfer window: Reports

Real Madrid teenager Arda Guler could reportedly secure a temporary move away from Santiago Bernabeu in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Earlier this summer, Los Blancos were in a transfer battle with rivals Barcelona for the Turkish midfielder's signature. They edged ahead of the La Liga champions to sign the left-footed star in a deal worth up to €30 million from Fenerbahce last July.

However, Guler suffered an injury setback during Real Madrid's pre-season tour in the United States. The 18-year-old picked up a knee problem, which ruled him out for selection until the end of 2023.

After recovering from his long-term injury, Guler returned to his team's plans earlier this month. He was named as a substitute in Los Merengues' 1-0 La Liga win over RCD Mallorca on January 3. Subsequently, he made his team debut in a 3-1 Copa del Rey third round victory against Arandina on January 6.

But, the former Fenerbahce star has featured in just eight minutes of action in Los Blancos' last four games across all competitions. As a result, SPORT has recently claimed that the versatile midfielder could leave on loan for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Guler, whose Real Madrid contract is set to expire in June 2029, could opt to head out on loan this month. He is currently behind Jude Bellingham and Brahim Diaz in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

Jorge Mendes makes claim on the future of Real Madrid-linked defender Antonio Silva

Due to Eder Militao and David Alaba's respective cruciate ligament injuries, the La Liga giants have reportedly been linked with a move for Benfica star Antonio Silva for a while. However, agent Jorge Mendes has revealed that the centre-back is set to stay at his club this month.

Speaking to Record, Mendes elaborated (h/t X/Fabrizio Romano):

"There were proposals for Joao Neves and Antonio Silva but the door is not open. They will stay at Benfica until the end of the season, it's 100% guaranteed... then [club president] Rui Costa will decide what to do."

Silva, 20, has established himself as one of the most promising centre-backs in the world since making his professional debut in August 2022. He has started all 71 of his appearances across all competitions for Benfica, helping them record 34 clean sheets and netting seven goals in the process.

Apart from Silva, Real Madrid have reportedly been linked with the likes of Giorgio Scalvini and Goncalo Inacio as well. However, Carlo Ancelotti has already claimed that his team will not sign a new centre-back in the middle of the ongoing 2023-24 campaign.