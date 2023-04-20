Real Madrid willing to table a massive bid north of €200m to sign Premier League superstar - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to table a massive bid north of €200 million to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City in the summer of 2024.

As per AS (h/t Fichajes), the Norway international has an exit clause in his contract which will be activated at the end of next season. It extends to the summer of 2025 and 2026, reducing the release clause with each passing year.

Haaland signed for Manchester City last summer from Borussia Dortmund and has since scored goals for fun. He has mustered 48 goals and six assists in 41 games across competitions for his new team.

Los Blancos want to bolster their attack by signing Haaland and are planning to do so at the end of the next campaign. Karim Benzema is 35 years old and can't keep playing at the top level forever.

Apart from the Frenchman, Carlo Ancelotti does not have another No. 9 they can count upon. Manchester City are aware of the interest in Haaland from other teams, including Real Madrid, and want to renew the 22-year-old's contract.

Real Madrid star explains reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo celebration for his goal vs Chelsea

Real Madrid went into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Chelsea with a 2-0 lead.

The Blues knew they had to score at least twice at Stamford Bridge and had several chances to score in the first half. However, a combination of Thibaut Courtois and Chelsea's woeful finishing kept the score goalless until the 58th minute.

That was when Real Madrid broke out on the counter and scored through Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian winger celebrated by mimicking Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuu' celebration.

Ronaldo is, of course, a bona fide Real Madrid legend. He has never played a single game alongside Rodrygo, who considers him to be his icon.

Speaking after his team's 2-0 win (4-0 aggregate), the Brazilian explained the reasoning behind his celebration and told reporters, via the club's official website:

"I thought about sliding with my knees, but I have a little inflammation and I couldn't. Then my idol came to mind, which is Cristiano, and that was it."

Ronaldo left the Santiago Bernabeu in July 2018 - one year before Real Madrid signed Rodrygo from Santos. He currently plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, where he has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 13 games across competitions.

