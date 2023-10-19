Serie A giants willing to sanction star player's exit in a possible swap deal to either Chelsea or Arsenal - Reports

Juventus are considering parting ways with Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic and entertaining a swap deal with either Arsenal or Chelsea in the summer of 2024. The revelation surfaces amid Vlahovic's fluctuating form since he joined the Bianconeri in January 2022.

When Vlahovic donned Fiorentina's jersey, he was nothing short of a revelation. His 24 goals during the 2021-22 Serie A season caught the eyes of multiple suitors, including Juventus and Arsenal, leading to a bidding war. Ultimately choosing to sign with Massimiliano Allegri's squad, Vlahovic has yet to rediscover the spark that prompted Juventus to fork out a staggering €81.6 million.

Since making the switch from Fiorentina, Vlahovic's numbers have been decent but not jaw-dropping. He has racked up 27 goals and dished out seven assists across 69 appearances for Juventus. This includes four goals in the opening four matches in the ongoing 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

Despite this improved showing, rumors are swirling that the Premier League could be his next destination, although his contract in Turin extends until 2026. According to a report by TuttoJuve (via Sports Mole), Juventus seem willing to discuss the prospect of a Vlahovic exit in 2024, potentially as part of a part-exchange deal.

Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be front-runners in this rumored race, but Real Madrid are also interested. The Spanish giants are still scouting for a worthy successor to Karim Benzema and might just enter the fray.

Interestingly, Chelsea already made a move for the Serbian striker during the past summer window, as confirmed by Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntioli. However, their offer fell short of the asking price, thought to be around €80 million. Meanwhile, Arsenal seem to be playing it cool, as their primary focus is reportedly on Brentford's Ivan Toney

Chelsea brace for Arsenal clash at Stamford Bridge this weekend

All eyes will be on the London derby this weekend as Chelsea prepare to square off against their north London rivals. This is notably a match-up that has recently favored the Gunners more than the Blues.

The Gunners arrive at Stamford Bridge with a psychological edge, given their recent dominance over the Blues. For Mikel Arteta's men, snatching three points from west London would maintain their recent supremacy in this rivalry and also give them a much-needed boost at the top of the Premier League table.

For the Blues who sit in midtable obscurity, however, overcoming the Gunners could serve as the rallying point they need to rise into the top half of the table.