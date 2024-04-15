Some Manchester United players delay decision on future at Old Trafford as they wait to see if Ten Hag gets sacked: Reports

According to the Manchester Evening News, several senior Manchester United players are yet to decide on their futures and are waiting to see what decision the club takes regarding Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag's second season in charge of the Red Devils hasn't gone according to plan and United are currently languishing in seventh place of the Premier League table with 50 points from 32 matches.

Seventh is United's worst finish in the Premier League era, which they recorded in the 2013-14 season under David Moyes. The Red Devils are 13 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and 10 behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Under current circumstances, it's unlikely that they will secure qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.

United, meanwhile, will see seven senior members out of contract in the summer. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group are also expected to trim the bloated United squad. The players, though, are reportedly awaiting a decision on Ten Hag's future.

Ten Hag remains bullish in his stance that he will be in charge next season. He has also urged the club to appoint proper officials, who can help sign his transfer targets. Manchester United's hierarchy, though, remain uncertain about the Dutch manager, as per the aforementioned report.

United's recent poor form hasn't helped the manager's cause either. They have won only one of their last five league games, drawing three and losing another. The Old Trafford club are winless in their last four league outings.

David Ornsterin provides an update on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United future

Reputed journalist David Ornstein recently told NBC Sport that Erik ten Hag's Manchester United future remains uncertain and the club are yet to make a decision.

Ornstein also claimed that United could find it hard to find a worthy replacement for the Dutch manager. Ornstein said:

"There's no decision on his future as far as I know yet."

Ornstein also claimed that while INEOS are working with Ten Hag and both parties have held talks regarding summer transfers and pre-season plannings, recent results have put the manager's position in the balance.

Watch David Ornstein's interview:

