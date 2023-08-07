Thomas Tuchel requests Bayern Munich board to block transfer of 22-year-old star amid interest from Real Madrid: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has asked the club to block Real Madrid's attempts to sign 22-year-old left-back Alphonso Davies.

Los Blancos are yet to find a proper successor for Brazilian full-back Marcelo. While they have tried out the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Ferland Mendy, and Theo Hernandez, none of them have been able to cement a starting berth at left-back.

Hence, the Madrid giants have turned their attention towards Davies, who is one of the best full-backs in the world, known for his technical ability and athleticism. Los Blancos are reportedly ready to spend €80 million on the player.

The Canada international has been a key player for Bayern since joining the club back in 2019. He has so far made 153 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and providing 25 assists.

Real Madrid recently signed Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano. However, a player of Davies' profile could elevate the team to the next level.

Thomas Tuchel, however, has reportedly urged the Bavarians to not negotiate any proposal for the 22-year-old's exit. Hence, Los Blancos might need to convince Bayern with a further improved bid if they are to add Davies to the team.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the team's defensive frailties

Real Madrid have completed their pre-season tour in the United States. They defeated AC Milan and Manchester United during the preparations for the upcoming season.

Los Blancos, though, suffered heavy defeats against Barcelona and Juventus, conceding three goals against both teams. The team's defensive gaps were pretty obvious in those matches and Carlo Ancelotti addressed the issue after the Juventus game, saying (via Los Blancos' website):

“The defensive aspect is the easiest to improve because it's a problem of positioning, focus and attitude. We were good and aggressive when pressing, but we were weak in the low block. It's been quite clear in the last two games. Moving the block back might be an option to take into account. But I'll take the good things and the chances we created in attack.”

Los Blancos have the likes of David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, and others in their defensive ranks. The team, however, was vulnerable at the back last season as well, conceding five goals against Manchester City across two legs in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.