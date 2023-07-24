Tottenham identify Manchester United target as replacement for Harry Kane: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani as Harry Kane's replacement if the English striker leaves Spurs this summer.

According to the journalist Sacha Tavolieri (via GFFN), Spurs have already initiated talks with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker. The player is reportedly eager to make a move to the English top flight.

As Tottenham contemplate parting ways with their all-time leading goal scorer, who is in the final year of his contract, the club wishes to secure a suitable replacement.

The England skipper's uncertain future has attracted attention from German giants Bayern Munich, who are keen on luring him to the Bundesliga. Kane seems uninterested in extending his stay with Spurs, and would reportedly be willing to join the reigning Bundesliga champions.

It remains to be seen how talks between Tottenham and Bayern progress. For now, Tottenham's focus is on securing Randal Kolo Muani, who has emerged as a top target for Manchester United after an exceptional season at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tavolieri claimed that negotiations between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham are yet to commence, but both parties are aware that the talented forward will be costly. Frankfurt value Kolo Muani at a staggering €80 million, making it a significant financial decision for any interested club, including Manchester United.

Kolo Muani's rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. After impressing in France during his breakthrough years at Nantes, he made a stunning impact in his debut season at Frankfurt. The striker set the Bundesliga alight, displaying his goal-scoring prowess with an impressive tally of 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United demand €12 Million as Galatasaray express interest in Fred

According to reports from Fanatik (via Manchester Evening News), Manchester United have put a price tag of €12 million on Fred amidst interest from Turkish side Galatasaray.

The reigning Super Lig champions have already tabled an €8 million bid for the 30-year-old midfielder. However, United are standing firm and waiting for a higher valuation, fully aware of the player's abilities and potential.

Fred's journey at Old Trafford began in the summer of 2018, after making a switch from Shakhtar Donetsk. Despite showcasing his talent during his time at Old Trafford, Fred's role diminished after the arrival of Erik ten Hag last season. He made 35 Premier League appearances last season, but only 12 of those came as a starter.

With the €12 million price tag in place, Galatasaray must decide whether they are prepared to meet the asking price or if they will explore other options.