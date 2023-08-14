Turkish side working on final fee after agreeing terms with Arsenal star - Reports

Turkish side Besiktas are working on the final details after agreeing personal terms with Arsenal attacker Nicolas Pepe (via Yakum Cinar).

Pepe has become an outcast at the north London club. The Ivorian was signed back in 2019 and has since made 112 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 27 goals and providing 21 assists.

However, his form went downward with time and the winger spent the 2022-23 season away on loan at OGC Nice. Pepe scored eight goals and provided one assist in 28 appearances across competitions last season.

Mikel Arteta's side have a bunch of attacking options in their ranks and Kai Havertz's signing is set to push Pepe down further down the pecking order. Hence, a move away from Arsenal is best for him career-wise. Besiktas are seemingly offering the 28-year-old a way out.

Pepe is contracted with the Gunners until the end of the 2023-24 season and has an estimated market value of €18 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lauded Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal defeated Nottingham Forest 2-1 in their Premier League season opener and Eddie Nketiah was on the scoresheet for the Gunners. Nketiah scored the opener for his team in the 26th minute.

Mikel Arteta expressed his delight in the striker's performance and said that the player summed up what he demands from the team this season. Arteta told the media after the game (via Arsenal's website):

“Eddie sums up what we want this season in terms of the squad. He was a player who was really disappointed not to start against Manchester City in the absence of Gabby, but he had an incredible impact in the game against City and he trained this week like a beast."

While the Gunners have the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Havertz, Nketiah can be a worthy backup. He proved that last season when Gabriel Jesus was out for an extended period of time and the striker can be called up this season on occasions as well.