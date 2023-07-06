Two Serie A clubs interested in signing suspended Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood - Reports

According to Tutto Atalanta, Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood is attracting the interest of Serie A clubs Juventus and Atalanta. The forward looks set to return to top-flight football this season after spending more than a year on the sidelines.

Greenwood was charged with alleged rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and sexual assault by his partner Harriet Robson last year. Disturbing footage of the incident surfaced across social media. However, he has since been acquitted of his charges and the player is on course to return to action.

However, Manchester United are doubtful about bringing Greenwood straight back to first-team football. This is because they feel the pressure of the limelight could prove to be too much for the 21-year-old forward.

Hence, they are considering a loan move away for Mason Greenwood. Juventus and Atalanta are among the top clubs in the Serie A. Both sides can potentially hand Greenwood a much-needed lifeline to get his career back on track.

Keeping aside the off-field controversies, there is no denying Greenwood's spectacular talent as a football player. He is one of the best prospects to come out of United's academy in recent years.

The player has so far made 129 appearances for the Red Devils' senior team, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists. Greenwood has also represented England at the international level once.

Jose Mourinho recently contacted Manchester United star Mason Greenwood over a loan move - Reports

The Sun reported that former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho contacted Mason Greenwood over a potential loan move to Serie A club AS Roma. The Portuguese coach is looking to strengthen his side that finished as the runner-up in the UEFA Europa League in 2022-23.

A source informed The Sun regarding Roma's intentions:

"Jose rang Mason’s dad and also spoke with Mason. He told him the best way out of his current situation is to start playing football — and that eventually all the hassle will fade away. Mason was pleased that he got in touch and it has lifted his spirits. He wants to get back playing and is just waiting for United to tell him what the future holds."

Mason Greenwood was a budding prospect in Manchester United's youth academies when Jose Mourinho was in charge of the Red Devils. Academy manager and club legend Nicky Butt said that Mourinho admires Greenwood.

The Portuguese coach is one of the best managers in modern football. He has an innate ability to get the best out of any player. One could deduce that Mourinho would do the same with Greenwood if they work together in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes