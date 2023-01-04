UEFA Champions League teams turned down chance to sign ex-Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for as little as £80k-per-week: Reports

Agent Jorge Mendes reportedly offered Cristiano Ronaldo to various clubs playing in the UEFA Champions League. The Portuguese ace was even willing to reduce his wages to £80,000 per week to play but could not find a suitable club.

As per a report in The Athletic, Ronaldo was desperate to stay in Europe and continue playing in the UEFA Champions League. However, he was unable to secure a deal with any side and had to accept the offer from Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia.

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



Instead of Ronaldo’s long-term agent, talks held by Ricardo Regufe, friend + manager.



Ronaldo + lawyer also negotiated with Al-Nassr.



#MUFC



Manchester United terminated the forward's contract at Old Trafford after reaching a mutual agreement following his controversial interview.

The Portuguese ace felt he was disrespected by new manager Erik ten Hag, who chose to keep him on the bench, while the forward wanted to start every week.

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he rejected multiple offers to join Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that he had multiple offers on his table but chose to join Al Nassr. The former Real Madrid man added that it was a new challenge for him and he wanted to help change the mentality of the new generation of players.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Major cracks between Cristiano Ronaldo and superagent Jorge Mendes reportedly began to appear just before the player's explosive interview with Piers Morgan. dlvr.it/SgMLZV Major cracks between Cristiano Ronaldo and superagent Jorge Mendes reportedly began to appear just before the player's explosive interview with Piers Morgan. dlvr.it/SgMLZV

He told the media:

"I'm so proud to make this decision in my life and football. For me, it's a new challenge I'm glad Al-Nassr gave me this new opportunity. The welcome yesterday was amazing for me and my family, and I'm already proud."

He added:

"When I take my decisions, my family always support me, especially my kids. I want to change the mentality of the new generation. I am so proud at making this big decision in my life and my career."

Speaking about rejecting offers from other clubs across the world, he added:

"My work in Europe is done. I played for all the most important clubs. I can say now that many opportunities came up in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, the USA and even in Portugal, but I gave my word to this club. My contract is unique because I am a unique player."

Ronaldo went on to claim he was ready to make his Al Nassar debut and said:

"It's not easy to win any games today. The evolution of football is different and this isn't the end of my career by moving to the Middle East. For me, I'm really happy to be here and I know the league is competitive. I've watched many games. I hope to play after tomorrow if the coach gives me the chance."

Al Nassr will take on Al Ta'ee at home on Thursday (December 5).

